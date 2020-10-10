Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers, or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Fake Or Not answers’
Question 1. An American city honoured Dr B.R. Ambedkar by having his and his wife's photo on public buses.
Answer: Fake
Question 2. Children under the age of 14 cannot experience depression.
Answer: Fake
Question 3. As we grow older, we get shorter.
Answer: Not fake
Question 4. The world's first computer programmer was a woman.
Answer: Not fake
Question 5. The unicorn is a country's national animal.
Answer: Not fake
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
