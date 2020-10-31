Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers October 31, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 31 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 31 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

50 Rs 3000 gift vouchers

1000 Rs 100 gift vouchers

Super coins

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz answers – October 31, 2020

Q1: The Word 'Google' Is Actually A Misspelled Mathematical Term Answer 1: Not Fake

Q2: A Man Sued McDonald’s Because He Was Still Depressed After Eating A Happy Meal Answer 2: Fake

Q3: 3. News Channel TRPs Have Been Suspended For Three Months Answer 3: Not Fake

Q4: The 2019 Cricket World Cup Was The First ICC Men’s Tournament Won By England Answer 4: Fake

Q5: Goldfish Can Grow Over A Foot Long Answer 5: Not Fake



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

