Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers October 5, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 5 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Fake Or Not’.
Question 1. Donald Duck was banned in some countries 1. because the cartoon doesn’t wear pants
Answer: Fake
Question 2. A man chanted Modiji’ for 24 hours on his YouTube channel
Answer: Not Fake
Question 3. The organization that names hurricanes has run out of names for this season
Answer: Not Fake
Question 4. A leopard entered Taj Ranthambore resort
Answer: Fake
Question 5. A Boy missed his NEET exam by 10 minutes after travelling for several 700 Kms
Answer: Not Fake
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
