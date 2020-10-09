Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers October 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 9 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

Rs 1000 gift vouchers for the 100 lucky winners

Rs 50 gift vouchers for 3000 lucky winners

The remaining winners will earn Super coins

How to participate in the Flipkart quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Fake Or Not answers’

Flipkart Fake or Not answers – October 9, 2020

Question 1. India hasn't won an Olympic medal in hockey after the introduction of artificial grass.

Answer: Fake

Question 2. A letter was delivered 100 years after it was posted.

Answer: Not fake

Question 3. The Police are employing geese for patrolling duty.

Answer: Not fake

Question 4. The five letters of K J H P H on the KXIP logo represent the names of the owners.

Answer: Fake

Question 5. Rainbow corn is edible and can be grown.

Answer: Not fake

Flipkart Fake or Not - Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform. So, you will need to install the Flipkart app on your device from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

The contest will run every day

Winners can be viewed under the Gems/ Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart