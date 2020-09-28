Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers Sept 28, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 28 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

50 Rs 3000 gift vouchers

1000 Rs 100 gift vouchers

Super coins

How to play the Flipkart Quiz Answers?

To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not answers, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Fake Or Not answers’.

Flipkart Fake or Not answers – September 28, 2020

Question 1) The payment app ‘BHIM’ is named after Dr B.R. Ambedkar Answer 1: Not Fake

Question 2) Every year Sudha Murthy spends one-day selling vegetables Answer 2: Fake

Question 3) Cancers can also be caused by bacteria and viruses Answer 3: Not Fake

Question 4) Dandruff can spread from one person to another Answer 4: Fake

Question 5) Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine every day Answer 5: Not Fake



Flipkart Fake or Not 28 Sep requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

