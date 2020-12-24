Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz Answers December 24, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a number of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through December 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart quiz answers below.
To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz banner.
Question 1. Politician Rabri Devi has a sister named Jalebi Devi.
Answer: Not Fake
Question 2. A temple in India worships Donald Trump.
Answer: Not Fake
Question 3. A dinosaur species is named after Rabindranath Tagore.
Answer: Not Fake
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart app