Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz Answers December 25, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a number of true or false questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 25 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through December 25 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart quiz answers below.

Flipkart Fake Or Not answers Prize

OnePlus Bluetooth Headset for 3 winners

Rs 1000 gift voucher for 50 winners

Super coins for remaining winners

How to play the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz banner.

Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz answers – December 25, 2020

Question 1. Jingle Bells was the first song broadcasted from space

Answer: Not Fake

Question 2. Santa Claus is a citizen of Germany

Answer: Fake

Question 3. There is a shortage of Christmas tree in the U.S.A

Answer: Not Fake

Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Fake Or Not quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart app