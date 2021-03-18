Flipkart Holi Sale Starts From March 20: Know Flipkart Offers On Smartphones, TVs & More

Flipkart is undoubtedly one of the biggest e-commerce companies in India with numerous sale offers and discounts running on the site throughout the year. Similarly, this Holy, the Walmart-owned application is offering mind-blowing sale offers to its customers. That is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the top offers in this festive sale of Flipkart.com. If you have been wondering about the 2021 Flipkart Holi Sale date, offers, discounts and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Flipkart Holi Sale Date

The Flipkart sale for Holi will start from March 20 and is said to run till March 29, 2021. The Flipkart Holi Sale will provide customers with whopping site-wide discount offers including smartphones, electronics and more. The sale event will also reportedly provide an extra 10% cashback to certain debit or credit card users on the already discounted items on the site. The eCommerce brand is offering some of the best deals through Flipkart Holi sale 2021, here is a list of all the offer you must keep an eye on.

Flipkart offers on Holi Sale 2021