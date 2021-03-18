Flipkart Holi Sale Starts From March 20: Know Flipkart Offers On Smartphones, TVs & More

Flipkart is undoubtedly one of the biggest e-commerce companies in India with numerous sale offers and discounts running on the site throughout the year. Similarly, this Holy, the Walmart-owned application is offering mind-blowing sale offers to its customers. That is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the top offers in this festive sale of Flipkart.com. If you have been wondering about the 2021 Flipkart Holi Sale date, offers, discounts and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Flipkart Holi Sale Date
The Flipkart sale for Holi will start from March 20 and is said to run till March 29, 2021. The Flipkart Holi Sale will provide customers with whopping site-wide discount offers including smartphones, electronics and more. The sale event will also reportedly provide an extra 10% cashback to certain debit or credit card users on the already discounted items on the site. The eCommerce brand is offering some of the best deals through Flipkart Holi sale 2021, here is a list of all the offer you must keep an eye on.
Flipkart offers on Holi Sale 2021
- Flipkart mobiles, smartphones & tablet offers
- The Flipkart Holi Sale brings to you an opportunity to get an up to 30 % to 40 % discount on smartphones. The offer will be available for popular brands such as Samsung, Apple, Nokia and much more. Buyers will also get additional discounts, a no-cost EMI payment option, easy exchange options and more during the Flipkart Holi Sale offer.
- Flipkart offers on Electronics -
- 40% discount on computer accessories like keyboards, mouse, printers, hard disks, speakers, touch screens, etc.
- 20% discount on the best selling laptops and laptop accessories of brands like Dell.
- Flipkart offers on SmartTVs -
- Expected to offer a minimum of 25% discount
- Flipkart offers on furniture -
- Up to 30% to 70% off on beds, wardrobes and more.
- Flipkart offers on fashion and lifestyle -
- Up to 30% to 80% off on clothing, footwear and accessories
- Flipkart offers on Holi essentials -
- Up to 60% off on colours and Gulal
- Up to 45% off on water guns and Pichkaris
- Up to 60% off on water balloons,
- Up to 30% off on gift hampers and other edible products
- Kitchen products - Up to 70%
- Discount on groceries -
- Grocery shopping was never better with up to 90% OFF
- Bank offers -
- 10% cashback on credit cards or debit cards tied up with this e-store for extra discounts on products
- EMI - Easy EMI options