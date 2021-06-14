Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Answers June 14, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Kaun who did it Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Answers

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers today June 13 (Episode 23) Answer: Rahul P

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers today June 12 (Episode 22) Answer: Prachi K

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers today June 11 (Episode 21) Answer: Tripti S

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers today June 10 (Episode 20) Answer: Xavier D

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers today June 9 (Episode 19) Answer: Aahana B

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers today June 8 (Episode 18) Answer: Bhuliya

Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Quiz answers today June 7 (Episode 17) Answer: Milk Shake



How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Kaun who did it Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Kaun who did it Quiz Banner ’

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you -

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look here - Participant must be at least 18 years of age Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform The contest will run every day Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app. The contest will run every day Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app. section in the app. The contest will run every day



IMAGE: Flipkart