Flipkart Kaun Who Did It Answers June 24, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Kaun who did it Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Kaun who did it Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Kaun who did it Quiz Banner ’

Flipkart Kaun who did it Quiz answers – June 24, 2021

Q 1 - Who Is the Killer ?

Ans 1 - Priyansu S

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you -

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look here -