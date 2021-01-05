Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Answers January 5, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Kya Bolti Public Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on January 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through January 5 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Question 1 - What do Indians prefer for weight loss?
Ans - Yoga
Question 2 - Where would you take your partner on the first date?
Ans - Movies
Question 3 - Which of these sports do Indians find more challenging?
Ans - Sky driving
