Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Answers July 21, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Kya Bolti Public Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 21, 2021, at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 21, 2021, at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Kya Bolti Public Banner’

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/ Rewards section in the app.

Kya Bolti Public Flipkart answers – July 21, 2021

1. Who spends more time on phone?

Answer: Children

2. Which bollywood actor looks better with Sara Ali Khan

Answer: Kartik Aaryan

3. Which of these is preferred for ringtones?

Answer: Hindi song