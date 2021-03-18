Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Answers March 18, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Kya Bolti Public Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 18 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1 - Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2 - Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3 - Head over to the ‘Game Zone ’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz Banner’

Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz answers – March 18, 2021

Question 1 - During the wedding should the groom also put Mehendi

Ans 1 : Yes

Question 2 - Who is a better actor

Ans 2 : Prabhas

Question 3 - Which South Indian dish is better

Ans 3 : Dosa sambhar

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements -