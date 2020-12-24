Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz Answers, December 24: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Kya Bolti Public Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on January 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart Kya Bolti Public answers
To participate in the Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Kya Bolti Public’ banner
Question 1. Which is India’s favourite season?
Answer: Winter
Question 2. Which of Akshay Kumar’s movie has inspired India the most?
Answer: Padman
Question 3. What is the preferred mode of transportation for long distances amongst Indians?
Answer: Flight
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
