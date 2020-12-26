Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz Answers, December 26: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Flipkart is back with its Kya Bolti Public Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform.

These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on December 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart Kya Bolti Public answers.

How to play the Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Kya Bolti Public’ banner

Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz rewards

Realme C3 Smartphone for 1 winner

Rs. 1000 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 25 winners

SuperCoins for remaining winners

Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz answers – December 26, 2020

Question 1. Which of these would you not leave home without?

Answer: Phone

Question 2. How does India prefer communicating?

Answer: Audio Call

Question 3. How do Indians experiment with their look?

Answer: Hair Cut

Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Kya Bolti Public quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart app