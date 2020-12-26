Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz Answers, December 26: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Kya Bolti Public Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform.
These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on December 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart Kya Bolti Public answers.
To participate in the Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Kya Bolti Public’ banner
Question 1. Which of these would you not leave home without?
Answer: Phone
Question 2. How does India prefer communicating?
Answer: Audio Call
Question 3. How do Indians experiment with their look?
Answer: Hair Cut
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart app