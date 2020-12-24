Flipkart Ladies Vs Gentlemen Quiz Answers December 24: Answer & Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Ladies Vs Gentlemen Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on December 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. Check out all Flipkart quiz answers.
Also Read | Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers December 24, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
To participate in the Flipkart Ladies Vs Gentlemen Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Ladies Vs Gentlemen Banner’
Also Read | Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz Answers December 24: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
Question 1. What % of people have been in a relationship with their best friend’s ex?
Answer: 50%
Question 2. What % of people feel that men avoid sex more than women do?
Answer: 40%
Question 3. What % of men take more time than women to get ready?
Answer: 30%
Also Read | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers December 24, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look:
Also Read | Amazon Get Fit Quiz Answers, December 22: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance
Image credits: Flipkart app