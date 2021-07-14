Flipkart OPPO Reno6 Pro Quiz Answers For July 14, 2021; Here's Correct Answers To The Quiz

Flipkart has come up with its OPPO Reno6 Pro Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you can win rewards or other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning.

How to play the OPPO Reno6 Pro Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Scroll down until you find the banner with #Reno6SeriesContes

Flipkart OPPO Reno 6 Series quiz questions and answers

The quiz is in the form of a survey. Each question has two options. Find below the correct answers to the questions in the quiz. In case you select the wrong answer, you have an option to retake the survey.

Question 1: Which feature of OPPO Reno6 Pro takes smartphone videography to cinematic level?

Answer: Bokeh Flare Portrait Video

Question 2: Which superfast processor gives Reno6 Pro flagship-level performance?

Answer: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Question 3: With 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 of Reno6 Pro, how much charging time do you need for 4 hours of playback?

Answer: 5 minutes

Question 4: The unique transparent matte finish of OPPO Reno6 Pro which catches the light is called?

Answer: Reno Glow

More about Flipkart Quiz

As part of the contest, you will first need to enter the quiz, the answers for which we have provided above. After this, you will need to pick your favorite color for the Reno 6 series. Finally, you’ll need to subscribe to stay notified of the Reno 6 series launch on July 14th. After completing all the steps, you’ll win a reward in the form of assured Super coins. The number of Super coins varies from user to user. We tested it on two different accounts, and while one account received 10 Super coins, the other received 20 Supercoins. The maximum number of Supercoins and contest duration has not been specified by Flipkart.