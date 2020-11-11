Flipkart Power Play With Champions: Check Out The Answers To The Questions

Flipkart has brought back its famous Predict and Win Power Play with Champions Quiz in which the users are given the chance to answer some questions which will reward them with exciting prizes. There is a chance to win these prizes every day, so users can try out their luck in each quiz to increase their chances of winning. Continue reading to get all the answers to the questions.
Flipkart Power Play With Champions Answers
- Question 1. Which team will score more runs in Powerplay?
- Question 2. Who will score more runs in this match?
- Question 3. Who will win the Purple Cap?
- Question 4. Will Sikhar Dhawan win the orange cap?
- Question 5. How many runs will Rohit Sharma Score?
- Question 6. Who will be the Champions?
Flipkart Predict and Win Answers
To participate in the Flipkart power play with champions Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
- Step 1 - Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2 - Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3 - Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Power play with champions Banner’
Flipkart Predict and Win Quiz requirements and details
- To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfill the below requirements:
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and log in using the same account
- The Flipkart Predict and Win Quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.
- The quiz answers will be available to the participants until Nov 10.
- If a question is invalid or irrelevant due to the outcome of a cricket match, Flipkart will not consider these questions for the festive offer and will be declared as null and void.
Along with the episodic winners, participants will be rewarded upon reaching certain milestones. The prizes will be in the form of Mystery Box. The elements inside the box will include:
- EGVs worth Rs. 1000 - 50 gift vouchers
- EGVs worth Rs. 50 - 2000 gift vouchers
- SuperCoins - Remaining winners
