Flipkart Power Play With Champions: Check Out The Answers To The Questions

Flipkart has brought back its famous Predict and Win Power Play with Champions Quiz in which the users are given the chance to answer some questions which will reward them with exciting prizes. There is a chance to win these prizes every day, so users can try out their luck in each quiz to increase their chances of winning. Continue reading to get all the answers to the questions.

Flipkart Power Play With Champions Answers

Question 1. Which team will score more runs in Powerplay? Answer: Mumbai

Question 2. Who will score more runs in this match? Answer: Quinton De Kock

Question 3. Who will win the Purple Cap? Answer: Kagiso Rabada

Question 4. Will Sikhar Dhawan win the orange cap? Answer: No

Question 5. How many runs will Rohit Sharma Score? Answer: 39

Question 6. Who will be the Champions? Answer: Delhi



Flipkart Predict and Win Answers

To participate in the Flipkart power play with champions Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1 - Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2 - Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3 - Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Power play with champions Banner’

Flipkart Predict and Win Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfill the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and log in using the same account

The Flipkart Predict and Win Quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The quiz answers will be available to the participants until Nov 10.

If a question is invalid or irrelevant due to the outcome of a cricket match, Flipkart will not consider these questions for the festive offer and will be declared as null and void.

Along with the episodic winners, participants will be rewarded upon reaching certain milestones. The prizes will be in the form of Mystery Box. The elements inside the box will include:

EGVs worth Rs. 1000 - 50 gift vouchers

EGVs worth Rs. 50 - 2000 gift vouchers

SuperCoins - Remaining winners

