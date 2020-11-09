Flipkart Predict And Win Power Play With Champions Quiz Answers, November 9

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Predict and Win Power Play with Champions Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. The host will ask a number of questions to the participants where the right answers will depend on the outcomes of the cricket match. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you 9can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz will run until November 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Question 1. Who was at the non striker's end during Rahul Tewatia’s 30-run over against Sheldon Cottrell?
Answer: Robin Uthappa
Question 2. Who took the first-ever hat-trick in this tournament?
Answer: Lakshmipathy Balaji
Question 3. How many teams have Virender Sehwag captained in this tournament?
Answer: 2
Question 4. Who has bowled the most dot balls in this tournament?
Answer: Harbhajan Singh
Question 5. Which Indian bowler won the purple cap two years in a row?
Answer: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Along with the episodic winners, participants will be rewarded upon reaching certain milestones. The prizes will be in the form of Mystery Box. The elements inside the box will include:
Image credits: Flipkart