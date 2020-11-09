Flipkart Predict And Win Power Play With Champions Quiz Answers, November 9

Flipkart is back with its Predict and Win Power Play with Champions Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. The host will ask a number of questions to the participants where the right answers will depend on the outcomes of the cricket match. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you 9can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz will run until November 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Question 1. Who was at the non striker's end during Rahul Tewatia’s 30-run over against Sheldon Cottrell?

Answer: Robin Uthappa

Question 2. Who took the first-ever hat-trick in this tournament?

Answer: Lakshmipathy Balaji

Question 3. How many teams have Virender Sehwag captained in this tournament?

Answer: 2

Question 4. Who has bowled the most dot balls in this tournament?

Answer: Harbhajan Singh

Question 5. Which Indian bowler won the purple cap two years in a row?

Answer: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Flipkart Predict and Win Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and log in using the same account

The Flipkart Predict and Win Quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The quiz answers will be available to the participants until Nov 10.

If a question is invalid or irrelevant due to the outcome of a cricket match, Flipkart will not consider these questions for the festive offer and will be declared as null and void.

Along with the episodic winners, participants will be rewarded upon reaching certain milestones. The prizes will be in the form of Mystery Box. The elements inside the box will include:

EGVs worth Rs. 1000

EGVs worth Rs. 50

Milestone 1 - 50 SuperCoins

Milestone 2 - 100 SuperCoins

Man of the Series - Rs. 1,00,000 EGV

Image credits: Flipkart