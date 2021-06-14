Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Answers June 14, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The quiz is available under the Games zone section on Flipkart app. Each question has four options to choose the correct answer from. Continue reading the article to know the Flipkart Quiz Answers for June 14, 2021.

Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Answers

Question 1: Which city’s IPL team changed their name for IPL 2021 season? Answer: Mohali

Question 2: Which of these actress did not win the Miss India competition? Answer: Priyanka C

Question 3: Who among these has also served as the Chief Minister of a State? Answer: Rajnath Singh



Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz: rewards of the day

Mivi Bluetooth Speaker Total 1 winner

Flipkart Gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 Total 20 Winners

Flipkart Gift voucher worth Rs 50 Total 500 Winners

15 Supercoins Total 3,000 Winners

10 Supercoins 5,000 Winners

5 Supercoins Remaining winners

1 Supercoin Remaining winners



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Prize Wali Paathshala Banner’

IMAGE: Flipkart