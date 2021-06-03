Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Answers June 3, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 3 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 3 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz Banner ’

Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz answers – June 3, 2021

Q1. Which university co-developed the Covishield vaccine?

Ans - Oxford

Q2. Who was the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2021 at the time it was suspended?

Ans - Shikhar D

Q3. Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is based on a film made in which language?

Ans - Korea

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look here -