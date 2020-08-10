Flipkart Quiz Answers August 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through August 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. Which was the last Indian state to implement GST?
Answer: Jammu and Kashmir
Question 2. Which mythological creature’s name is also the national airline of an Asian country?
Answer: Garuda
Question 3. Evangelista Torricelli, who invented the barometer, was a student of
Answer: Galileo
Question 4. After which university was the University of Mumbai modelled?
Answer: University of London
Question 5. Which Viceroy of India wrote poetry under the pen name Owen Meredith?
Answer: Lord Lytton
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart