Flipkart Quiz Answers August 14, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 14 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through August 14 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – August 14, 2020

Question 1. Haseena Parkar is a film based on the life of the sister of?

Answer: Dawood Ibrahim

Question 2. Which breed is the popular cartoon dog Scooby-Doo?

Answer: Great Dane

Question 3. Which Shah Rukh Khan starrer was initially titled ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’?

Answer: Zero

Question 4. Which of these American sitcoms is not animated?

Answer: Modern Family

Question 5. Who is the only person to have ever won a Booker Prize and an Oscar?

Answer: Ruth Prawer Jhabvala

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart