Flipkart Quiz Answers August 22, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through August 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – August 22, 2020

Q1: Which Indian political leader was the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party? Answer 1: Kanshi Ram

Q2: The series of Arab Spring protests began from which country? Answer 2: Tunisia

Q3: Which of these is not one of the 5 original ingredients of a ‘Punch‘? Answer 3: Milk

Q4: Which of these planets is not one of the two ice giants in the solar system? Answer 4: Saturn

Q5: Who is the first Nobel laureate ever to reach the age of 100? Answer 5: Rita Levi Montalcini



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

