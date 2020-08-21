Flipkart Quiz Answers August 21, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through August 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1: Which of these sports does not stop when it starts raining?
Answer: Football
Question 2. Who bowled the Super Over for England in the 2019 ICC World Cup final?
Answer: Jofra Archer
Question 3. Nicknamed Dhing Express, who is the sports ambassador of Assam?
Answer: Hima Das
Question 4. Which team won the 2019 UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul by defeating Chelsea?
Answer: Liverpool
Question 5. The current jersey sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team is a ___?
Answer: Learning app
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart