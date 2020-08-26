Flipkart Quiz Answers August 26, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 25 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through August 25 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Flipkart Quiz answers – August 26, 2020

Question 1) In whose debut film did Salman Khan sing the hit song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’?

Answer 1: Sooraj Pancholi

Question 2) Heyy Babyy was the first Hindi film to be released in the format.

Answer 2: Blu Ray Disc

Question 3) Which popular cartoon series was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera?

Answer 3: Tom and Jerry

Question 4) Which of these Alia Bhatt films has not been directed by a female director?

Answer 4: 2 States

Question 5) Which of these films was nominated in the 2018 Academy Award for Best Picture?

Answer 5: Black Panther

