Flipkart Quiz Answers August 27, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 27 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through August 27 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Also Read | Flipkart Video Launches New Show ‘Fake Or Not?’ To Curb Misinformation
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Also Read | Flipkart Acquires Walmart India; Announces Launch Of 'Flipkart Wholesale' In B2B Foray
Question 1, Spanish Goalkeeper David de Gea plays for which of these teams?
Answer: Manchester United
Question 2. Who among these is the daughter of the legendary cricketer M. A. Pataudi?
Answer: Soha Ali Khan
Question 3. Who holds the women’s record of the best bowling figures in a Test inning?
Answer: Neetu David
Question 4. British expat, Barry Jason is credited with the creation of what on frozen Lake Harku?
Answer: Ice Cricket
Question 5. Who holds the record of serving as a captain in the most number of Test matches?
Answer: Graeme Smith
Also Read | Flipkart Signs MoU With Karnataka Govt To Promote Local Art, Craft And Handlooms
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the requirements below:
Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 3 Price, Flipkart Sale, Specs & More Details About The Latest Gaming Phone
Image credits: Flipkart