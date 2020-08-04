Flipkart Quiz Answers August 4, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 4 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through August 4 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. Which publication has published all of Chetan Bhagat’s books?
Answer: Rupa
Question 2. Which mythical king exchanged his youth for old age of his father Yayati?
Answer: Puru
Question 3. Which Karnal based company was founded by the name of Pal Boot House in 1954?
Answer: Liberty
Question 4. Who among these was not a wife of the Mauryan emperor Ashoka?
Answer: Subhadrangi
Question 5. Alistair Cook became 1st England cricketer to be knighted since whom in 2007?
Answer: Ian Botham
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart