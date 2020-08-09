Flipkart Quiz Answers August 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Quiz present users with exciting offers and all a user have to do is answer a set of simple daily Trivia Quiz questions. The Flipkart Quiz consists of easy and simple General Knowledge and current affairs-based questions, this means anyone can participate from anywhere in India to win this online contest. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform.

These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will be live till August 9 at 11:59 PM IST.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Quiz answers – August 9, 2020

Q1: Which of these is a square area within the infield of a baseball field?

Answer 1: Diamond

Q2: The Davis Cup is a trophy associated with which sport?

Answer 2: Tennis

Q3: Who is the first cricketer to be selected for Australia with no first-class experience?

Answer 3: David Warner

Q4: The clothing brand Lacoste was founded by a professional player of which sport?

Answer 4: Tennis

Q5: The contemporary sport of ice hockey was developed in which country?

Answer 5: Canada

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app

