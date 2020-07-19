Flipkart Quiz Answers July 19, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Quiz present users with exciting offers and all a user have to do is answer a set of simple daily Trivia Quiz. The Flipkart Quiz consists of easy and simple General Knowledge and current affairs based questions, this means anyone can participate from anywhere in India to win this online contest. In simple words, if you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform.

These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 19 at 12:00 AM IST and will be live till July 19 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the 'Game Zone' section and click on the 'Daily Trivia Banner'.

Flipkart Quiz answers – July 19, 2020

Question 1. Which premier league club did Sir Alex Ferguson manage for 26 years?

Answer: Manchester United

Question 2. Yelena Isinbayeva has numerous world records in which Olympic event?

Answer: Pole Vault

Question 3. Which of these is NOT a kind of delivery bowled by an off-spinner?

Answer: Pehla

Question 4. In 2012, who was presented a jersey number 963 by Manchester United?

Answer: Usain Bolt

Question 5. Who was the first Indian woman to become a Grand Master in Chess?

Answer: Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

