Flipkart Quiz Answers July 23, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 23 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 23 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – July 23, 2020

Question 1. Born In Jalandhar, which singer is popularly known as the “Prince of Bhangra”?

Answer: Sukhbir Singh.

Question 2. In Game of Thrones, which character sits on the throne at the end of the series?

Answer: Bran Stark.

Question 3. Which 2017 ﬁlm was inspired by the story of Anita Bal Narre?

Answer: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Question 4. Which actress was born In pre-partition Punjab In 1930 as Harkirtan Kaur?

Answer: Geeta Bali.

Question 5. In the ﬁlm ‘Argo’, Ben Afﬂeck’s character rescues Americans from which country?

Answer: Iran.

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart