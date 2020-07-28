Flipkart Quiz Answers July 28, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 28 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – July 28, 2020

Question 1. Who is the 1st Indian to score a century in all three formats as an opener?

Answer: Rohit Sharma

Question 2. In baseball, the final base a base runner must touch to score a run is called what?

Answer: Home Plate

Question 3. Which Indian batsman holds the record of hitting the most sixes in a Test?

Answer: Rohit Sharma

Question 4. The Indian hockey team won its first Olympic gold medal in 1928 at which of these places?

Answer: Amsterdam

Question 5. Who is the first woman for India to score a century in a Women’s Twenty20 International?

Answer: Harmanpreet Kaur

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

