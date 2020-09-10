Flipkart Quiz Answers September 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 10, 2020

Question 1) In which Akshay Kumar movie does his father transfer all his wealth to his pet dog? Answer 1: Entertainment

Question 2) How much RAM space does Redmi 9i have to meet all your needs? Answer 2: 4GB RAM

Question 3) How many roles has Govinda entertained us with, in the movie ” Hadh Kar Di Aapne ” ? Answer 3: 6

Question 4) Being a comedian wasn’t the first choice for Kapil Sharma. How did he choose to entertain audiences at the start of his career? Answer 4: Singer



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

