Flipkart Quiz Answers September 26, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. The web series ‘Roar of the Lion’ is based on which IPL team?
Answer: Chennai Super Kings
Question 2. Identify the Product’s Mother Brand from its Image snippet
Answer: OnePlus
Question 3. What is the colour of the jersey of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals?
Answer: Pink
Question 4. This TV is a fine Product of Imagine & Intelligence. What all would be the features in this masterpiece to Boast about?”
Answer: All the Above
Question 5. Which of these Edutech companies is one of the official partners of IPL 2020?
Answer: Unacademy
Question 6. This particular feature of the Pro model of this Masterpiece TV sets it aside from all its contemporaries. Are you imaginative enough to guess it?
Answer: Sliding Sound Bar
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
