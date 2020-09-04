Flipkart Quiz Answers September 4, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 4 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 4 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. In which TV show would you find the character Harvey Specter?
Answer: Suits
Question 2. The birth name of which of these comedians is actually Satya Prakash?
Answer: Raju Srivastav
Question 3. Who plays the role of Man Singh, the manager of the Indian Cricket team in the film ’83?
Answer: Pankaj Tripathi
Question 4. The title of the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu comes from a song in which film?
Answer: Padosan
Question 5. Which of these popular TV shows is based on a film directed by Michael Crichton?
Answer: Westworld
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
