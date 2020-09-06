Flipkart Quiz Answers September 6, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning.

The Flipkart Quiz started on September 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 6 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 6, 2020

Question 1: What does ‘D’ stand for in the global network UNDP? Answer: Development

Question 2: Who is the first to host two back to back Oscar ceremonies after Billy Crystal? Answer: Jimmy Kimmel

Question 3: Which of these organs of the human body generates the most heat? Answer: Liver

Question 4: Who among these did NOT serve as the first Chief Minister of an Indian state? Answer: Raman Singh

Question 5: Who wrote ‘Meditations and its Methods’ for his own self-improvement and guidance? Answer: Swami Vivekananda



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

