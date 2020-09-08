Flipkart Quiz Answers September 8, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 8 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 8 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 8, 2020

Q1: Who Is The First Player To Win The Golden Shoe For Three Successive Years? Answer 1: Lionel Messi

Q2: The Son Of Which Indian Politician Recently Became The Secretary Of The BCCI? Answer 2: Amit Shah

Q3: Who Is The 1st Cricketer To Hit 5 Sixes In A Test Innings Without Hitting A Four? Answer 3: Umesh Yadav

Q4: In Which City Is The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Located? Answer 4: Dharamsala

Q5: Which IPL Team Became First IPL Team To Hire A Woman In Support Staff? Answer 5: RCB



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfill the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

