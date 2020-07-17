Flipkart Quiz Answers July 17, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform.

These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 17 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 17 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – July 17, 2020

Question 1. The English name for which vegetable comes from the Aztec Xitomatl?

Answer: Tomato

Question 2. The Mercalli scale measures destruction caused by an ___ on a scale of 1 to 12.

Answer: Earthquake

Question 3. Sonia Gandhi succeeded whom as the INC President in 1998?

Answer: Sitaram Kesri

Question 4. Which Mughal emperor’s birth name was Muhi-Ud-Din Muhammad?

Answer: Aurangzeb

Question 5. The name of which of these Saudi Arabian cities literally means ‘City’?

Answer: Medina

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

