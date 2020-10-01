Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For Oct 1, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Sabse Funny Kaun where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of questions that you need to answer to enter the lucky draw. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and gems, among other prizes. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your Flipkart account. You can create a new account to participate in the contest if you don't already have an account on the platform.
Step 3: Once you are logged in, just head over to the ‘Game’ tab in the bottom and click on ‘Sabse Funny Kaun’ to start answering questions.
Question 1. Rate Himanshu’s performance
Answer: My rate is 4
Question 2. Rate Gourav’s performance
Answer:- My rate is 5
Question 3. Who will win today?
Answer: Gourav Mahna
*Note: People who vote for the winning participants in the game will be declared as winners.
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart