Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For October 5, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 5 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on ‘Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun’.
Question 1. Rate Gourav Mahna's performance
Answer: My rating is 4
Question 2. Rate Dr. Bhuvan Mohini's performance
Answer: My rating is 4
Question 3.Who will win today’s battle?
Answer: Gourav Mahna
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart