Flipkart To Allow Customers To ‘pay-on-delivery’ Using QR Code And UPI Apps; Here's How

Flipkart has now introduced a contactless, QR-code-based payment option for all of its pay-on-delivery shipments on Monday, June 7. Customers who choose cash on delivery can make use of this service by scanning the QR code on their purchase and making a digital payment for their order through any UPI app at the time of delivery, according to a statement.

Flipkart pay on delivery via QR Code

According to the statement, the payment mechanism not only offers greater security for consumers at a time when they are wanting to reduce personal contact, but it also tackles the trust deficit that many consumers may suffer. Flipkart's payment structures and in-house fintech technologies are enabling new-to-internet customers and assisting in the acquisition of the next 200 million users, according to the company.

Flipkart Head – Fintech and Payments Group Ranjith Boyanapalli said, "As the lines between e-commerce marketplace and fintech continue to converge, it becomes imperative to solve for customers' evolving needs and attitudes. While the pandemic has urged several consumers to make a shift to online shopping, some trust deficit during checkout remains in pockets."

Flipkart UPI code payment

Flipkart's 'pay-on-delivery' system aims to give customers peace of mind when it comes to their payments while also allowing them to purchase from the comfort of their own homes, he said. According to Flipkart, the volume of UPI-based payments has steadily increased over time, with offline person-to-merchant transactions accounting for 42.5% of all UPI transactions in December 2020. As per NPCI data, the pandemic has boosted the adoption of UPI payments, with 2.64 billion transactions recorded in April 2021, up 100% from the previous year.

Last year, Flipkart made payment easier for its customers by adding 'Flipkart Payment Later' mode. Flipkart Pay Later is a ground-breaking customer-centric initiative from Flipkart that aims to make shopping easier and worry-free. Pay Later makes online purchasing quick and convenient for you, while Flipkart's Debit Card EMI & No Cost EMI, and Buyback Guarantee make purchasing inexpensive. Customers who have been loyal to Flipkart for a long time have been selected to benefit from this service, and the list of eligible customers is growing month by month, said the company.

Picture Credit: PTI