Florida Teenager Graham Clark Taken Into Custody For Twitter's Bitcoin Hack

A massive security breach was recently witnessed on Twitter where accounts of noted personalities with millions of followers were hacked in order to promote a Bitcoin scam. The security breach had caught mainstream attention and the hackers had reportedly managed to acquire over $150,000 through the scam. Now, it is being revealed that the breach was actually orchestrated by a 17-year-old hacker named Graham Clark from Tampa who has been taken into custody.

Flordia teenager in custody

Image courtesy - Hillsborough County Sheriff's office Booking Image official

Clark is now facing 18 counts of fraud whereas 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information along with one count of accessing an electric device without any authority as a part of a scheme to commit fraud. On the other hand, Twitter has also come forward and revealed that the hackers gained access to the system by fooling one of the company's employees over the phone. After getting access to the system, hackers were able to breach other employees' personal data.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Department of Justice and other special law agencies had put the effort into the investigation in order to find the hacker. Clark has been reportedly charged by Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren in Hillsborough County stating that Florida's laws allow minors to be charged as adults in case of financial frauds, appropriate with Clark's case.

The Department of Justice has also filed three charges against two other individuals namely Mason Sheppard, 19, from the UK and Nima Fazeli, 22, from Orlando for aiding and abetting the intentional access of a protected computer.

Andrew Warren, Hillsborough's state attorney has released an official statement that reads that Graham Clark was the mastermind behind the infamous Twitter Bitcoin hack. The statement reads furthermore that these crimes were committed using the names of famous people and celebrities but they're not the primary victims in this matter.

The Department of Justice also released a statement reading that the false belief within the criminal hacking community that virtual attacks can be perpetrated without any consequences is false and hacking done in order to scam people and earn profits will be short-lived.

