Amp Up Your Gaming Experience With These Thrilling Games Of Year 2019

From Marvel's Spider-Man to Devil May Cry 5; many video games released in 2019 but only a few games made it the list of Best Games of the Year. IGN India recently released a list of fan favourite games of 2019. Let us take a look at some of the games of the year in 2019 that were loved by fans.

IGN India Games of the Year 2019

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The action-adventure video game is developed by FromSoftware and published by Activision. The game takes place in the Sengoku period in Japan. It is one of the best action games released in 2019.

Finished Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.

Beating both "Demon of Hatred" and "Isshin, the Sword Saint". pic.twitter.com/fgovIWUeNU — Jirat Pattanapanit (@GloryJirat) January 13, 2020

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The game is available for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game consists of the main character name Cal Kestis. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player game which released on November 15, 2019. The game released after the success of its movie series.

Vader’s role in STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER was absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/QarHxxdCpT — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) January 6, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

First-person shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The game released on October 25, 2019. It can be played online and offline as well. However, it does not have a two-player gaming feature as the previous versions.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding is an action game which includes asynchronous online functions. The game released for PS4 and Windows. However, it did not release for Xbox. Death Stranding has won three awards at The Game Awards 2019. The action game was also nominated for the Game of the Year award.

#DeathStranding has received a total of 65✨Game of the Year Awards🏆 (to date!) from various media outlets worldwide🌏! Thank you so much!#TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/jwq1sIYG3X — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 7, 2020

Image Courtesy: Death Stranding's Twitter account