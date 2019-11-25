Gaming Laptops Which You Should Consider Buying; From Alienware To Dell

It is said that the gaming industry is going to become one of the biggest industries in the near future. Gamers play a vital role in gaming, and if you are a gamer or planning to buy a laptop to play heavy games, then do not worry because there are a couple of gaming laptops which you can consider buying. In all of these products, you can play the newest games without worrying about anything.
Alienware Area-51m is an extremely powerful laptop. It is priced at ₹4,00,000. The laptop has an Intel Core i7-9700 – i9-9900K and is powered with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080. The RAM is 16GB – 64GB and the storage is 1TB SSHD.
It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor and comes with a 15.6-inch display. The laptop has a Hypercool technology which cools down the temperature of the laptop during heavy gaming. It is priced around ₹50,000. There a lot of storage options available but the base variant is 8GB RAM with 1TB storage.
It has a 15.6-inch display which is powered by 8th Generation i7-8750H Processor. Dell G3 has a hard drive of 256 SSD + 1 TB HDD with 16GB RAM. The laptop priced at ₹ 60,000.
The laptop is incredibly powerful and is powered with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. The screen is a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The stylish laptop is priced at around ₹ 2,00,000 and has a lot of variants. It has various storage options and a base variant is 256GB with 16 GB RAM.
It has a 17.3 Full HD display which runs on an Intel Core i7-8750H. The laptop is powered by GeForce GTX 1070 Overclockable Graphics and is priced at ₹ 2,39,990. Acer Predator comes with 256GB SSD - 1TB HDD with 16 GB RAM.