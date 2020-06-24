Last Updated:

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna Online Process, Eligibility, List Of Work & More

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna online process for you in a simple step-by-step guide. Learn about the online process, eligibility, list of work and more here.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
garib kalyan rojgar yojana

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna or the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, 2020. It is amongst the biggest schemes launched in this year by the BJP government for the welfare of the needy. The main objective of launching this scheme is to provide work to the migrant workers in their nearby place so that they can make a livelihood easily. 

Also Read | Poll shows 22% Australians trust Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi gets more votes

This Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna registration will be help in 116 districts in six states in India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha. 50 thousand crores worth of work will be carried out providing 125 days of employment to such migrant workers. If you want to opt for the scheme, Here is an easy step-by-step guide for the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna apply online process.

Also Read | Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra begins in Odisha's Puri; PM Modi, President extend greetings

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna apply online process

  • Visit the official website “www.pmindiawebcast.nic.in” which is the official site for Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana registration.
  • Check “Notification” > About ‘PMO Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana’ > Yojana Launched for migrant workers and rural citizens.
  • Click the Apply Online Link.
  • Complete form filling process.
  • Download the submitted online Application Form.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish writes to PM Modi; Demands censorship of Internet streaming services

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna Eligibility criteria for migrant workers

  • The applicants must be a citizen of the state which came under the scheme
  • Applicant must hold an Aadhaar card
  • The applicant must be of above 18 years.

Also Read | After 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram, PM Modi dials CM & assures all possible help

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna list of work required in the scheme

  • Community sanitation complex
  • Gram Panchayat Bhawan
  • Works under finance commission funds
  • National Highway works
  • Water conservation & harvesting works
  • Construction of wells
  • Plantation (including through CAMPA funds)
  • Horticulture
  • Railway works
  • Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN mission
  • PM KUSUM works
  • Laying of fibre Optic cable under Bharat net
  • Works under Jal Jeevan Mission
  • Anganwadi centre
  • Rural housing (PMAY-Gramin)
  • Rural Connectivity (PMGSY) & Border road works
  • Training through KVKs for livelihoods
  • Works under PM Urja Ganga project
  • Works through district Mineral Fund
  • Solid and liquid waste management works
  • Farm ponds
  • Cattle shed
  • Goat shed
  • Poultry shed
  • Vermicomposting

Also Read | 'Include Chhattisgarh in Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan': CM Bhupesh Baghel to PM Modi

Also Read | 'People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today': Pradhan on LAC issue

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all