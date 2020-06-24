Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna Online Process, Eligibility, List Of Work & More

Quick links:
The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna or the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, 2020. It is amongst the biggest schemes launched in this year by the BJP government for the welfare of the needy. The main objective of launching this scheme is to provide work to the migrant workers in their nearby place so that they can make a livelihood easily.
This Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna registration will be help in 116 districts in six states in India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha. 50 thousand crores worth of work will be carried out providing 125 days of employment to such migrant workers. If you want to opt for the scheme, Here is an easy step-by-step guide for the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna apply online process.
