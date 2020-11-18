GHMC Flood Relief: How To Apply For The GHMC Financial Assistance?

The Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao recently announced that the flood-affected families in the GHMC area can avail financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per household by submitting applications at their nearest Meeseva centres. The victims are expected to fill out the application in the prescribed format with all the requested documents to receive the assistance. Those eligible applicants will get the amount directly credited to their respective bank accounts after the verification process.

How to apply for GHMC flood relief?

The flood victims can apply for the financial assistance scheme through their nearest Meeseva Centers. Here are the steps you need to follow to avail the flood relief fund:

Step 1: Visit your nearest Mee Seva centre.

Step 2: Collect the GHMC Flood Relief application form and fill out all the requested details. You will also need to attach your photo and the required documents listed in the form.

Step 3: Sign the document and submit it to the Mee Seva centre.

Mandatory documents required to apply for the GHMC Flood Relief scheme include Aadhaar card and electricity bill. You also need to have your bank details, and a mobile number to apply for the scheme.

The government disbursed over Rs 475 crore to over 4.75 lakh families in and around Greater Hyderabad so far. Continuous heavy rains caused floods in and around Greater Hyderabad resulting in inundation of several colonies and rainwater gushing into the houses in October.

The government has already distributed more than Rs 475 crore to the flood-affected families as part of the first round of disbursal in the GHMC area which began early last month. However, the distribution had to be stopped following which the GHMC officials were directed to submit all of their accounts and transfer the remaining amount to their respective zonal offices. However, with the second round of disbursal, families that were unable to avail the financial assistance can now apply for the same by following the above-mentioned steps.

With the latest scheme, the affected victims will get the amount transferred to their bank accounts. Earlier, financial assistance was offered to the families in cash.

Image credits: Unsplash | jeanbeller