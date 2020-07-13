GitHub Status: Is The Software Development Platform Running?

A major GitHub outage halted the Monday outflow of work for many developers around the globe on Monday, July 13, 2020. As soon as the software development platform went down this morning, they came forward and stated that they were investigating reports of degraded performances and increased error rates in their platform. Hours later, the company confirmed that all issues surrounding the recent outage were addressed and fixed. As of now, GitHub is working just fine.

GitHub outage

A similar incident had taken place back on June 29, 2020. The support team of the platform had resolved the issue in a few hours but that did not stop users from enraging on social media platforms. The Microsoft-owned service provides version control via Git as well as hosting software development. The incident which took place on July 13, 2020, was fixed in four hours, whereas the incident before this took only two hours to fix. The exact reason behind the power outage was not revealed either.

GitHub users found it difficult to log in to the service whereas some users were unable to use their integrated development environment (IDE) as they are closely linked to software development and the service. Microsoft, like various other infrastructure providers, has recently faced issues in rapidly upgrading its data centre infrastructure due to increased workloads caused by the increase of remote working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, outages have been witnessed on GitHub more than they would earlier in recent days. Microsoft had also come forward back in April and admitted that it had faced some supply chain issues after the outbreak.

Microsoft acquired GitHub back in 2018 for $7.5 billion and the company has been focussing on gradually improving the services they provide on the platform. Microsoft had recently reduced the prices of GitHub's popular paid tiers and moved one of the key features of its paid plan to a free option in order to attract more software developers to the platform. The plan which was earlier priced at $9 was reduced to $4 back in early-2020 which led to an influx of developers on the platform.

