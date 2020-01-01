The Debate
Global App Spending Reached $277 Million On Christmas 2019

Apps

Global app spending across the App Store and Google Play reached $227 million on Christmas, according to the Sensor Tower report. Complete details here.

App spending

Global app spending across the App Store and Google Play reached $227 million on Christmas, according to the Sensor Tower report. This was the result of new device sales, first-time mobile users and consumers flush with gift card credit. This represented a combined growth of 11.3 percent year-over-year (YoY) across both the App Store and Google Play. Last year, app stores managed to generate a total of $249 million in user spending on Christmas.

As per the report, consumer spending in apps and mobile games on Christmas accounted for about 5 per cent of all revenue, which was generated by the stores for December. It is estimated that the total revenue generated during the period reached nearly $5.1 billion globally. This was, however, 8 per cent more prominent than the approximately $4.7 billion spent across both platforms during December 2018.

About $210 million spendings, however, was focused on the Games category. Interestingly, the game category generated 76 per cent of revenue across both stores and grew about 8 percent YoY from $195 million. PUBG Mobile led in-game spending with $8.5 million, up 431 per cent from the $1.6 million players spent in the game on Christmas last year.

READ | Top 1% apps, games publishers generate over 80% of installs, 90% of revenue: Study

Non-game apps accounted for approximately 2 per cent more of all spending this Christmas in comparison with last year. Non-gaming apps have generated an estimated $67 million, reflecting YoY growth of about 24 per cent from $54 million. Meanwhile, Entertainment category apps including the OTT ones accounted for 24 per cent on the App Store and 16 per cent of Google Play revenue.

The top non-game app for overall spending on Christmas was Tinder, which saw is gross revenue near $2.1 million globally. Apple’s App Store accounted for 70 percent of spending between the two platforms at $193 million, growing about 16 percent Y/Y. Approximately $84 million was spent on Google Play, which represented Y/Y growth of 2.7 percent.

"Compared to the 11.3 percent Y/Y growth witnessed by the stores from a global perspective, consumers in the United States spent 4.8 percent more in apps on Christmas 2019 versus a year ago. Spending topped $80 million across both platforms, up from approximately $76 million on Christmas 2018," Sensor Tower said in its report.

