Gmail Becomes The Fourth App To Cross 10 Billion Installs On Mobile Devices

Gmail, the electronic mailing service by Google is available on both desktop and mobile platforms. On desktop, it works as a web-based application that can be accessed with the help of web browsers. On smartphones, the application has a dedicated application that mostly comes preinstalled along with other Google services such as Maps, Play Store and more. Recently, the Gmail application has become the fourth-ever to cross the 10 billion install mark.

Gmail crosses 10 billion installs

Gmail's 10 billion global installs were first spotted by Android Police. It is important to note that there have been three applications before Gmail that have crossed the 10 billion install mark. In order, these applications are Google Play Services which is used to download and access other applications on the app store, Youtube which has become the world's largest content sharing platform and Google Maps application used for navigation. Gmail is the fourth application to cross the 10 billion install mark.

The number of Gmail installs also signifies the number of devices that come pre-installed with the app. It is known that a smartphone that runs on Android, especially stock Android comes with Google applications preinstalled such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Play Services, Google Photos, Google Drive and more. However, crossing the 10 billion install mark is a big accomplishment for the app. Additionally, all the four applications that have crossed the 10 billion installs mark are developed by Google.

Most downloaded app on Play Store

According to the information provided by Sensor Tower, the most downloaded application on the Google Play Store is Facebook and Instagram. The instant messaging platform called WhatsApp, Messenger and Telegram also follow. The photos sharing platform called Snapchat is also one of the most downloaded apps on the Play Store. While the data was available up to the month of December 2021, it would not have changed in a few days.

On the other hand, YouTube was one of the most downloaded applications on the Apple App Store, followed by WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Zoom, Google Maps, Messenger and CapCut. Interestingly, Gmail is not a part of the most downloaded applications on the Google Play Store in 2021, while it is a part of the most downloaded apps on Apple App Store in 2021. Stay tuned for more app news.