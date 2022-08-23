Gmail Integrated View Part Of New Features To Improve Users' Experience; Details Here

Gmail has been around for quite some time now. Every day, millions of users around the world send and receive messages, documents, and links, and share other important communication on Gmail. Gmail stands out among other electronic mail services as the platform is easy to use. Recently, Google released the new integrated Gmail layout, and it brings a lot of new features. Keep reading to know more about the new Gmail features that could improve user experience.
Overall, the new Gmail features are designed to save time, increase productivity and help the users find all the required things in one place. The changes should be very helpful to workplace users. Given below is a list of all the new features that are not available to Gmail users.
New integrated Gmail features
- Use multiple communication channels: With the new Gmail layout, users can view their emails, direct messages, spaces and video or audio meetings in one place. This avoids the hassle of opening multiple apps for different things.
- Chat one-on-one: With direct messages being available on the same screen, users can have quick conversations with colleagues or in informal groups. For formal conversations, users can create a Space and have conversations about multiple topics in the same place.
- Meetings: As mentioned above, the new integrated Gmail experience comes with a Google Meets section on the left of the screen. Hence, users can schedule, join and attend meetings right from the Gmail web version.
- Users can forward their chat messages to their Gmail inbox. This way, their chat messages are safe even if the chat history is turned off.
- While working with a team, users can send and receive documents and files within Spaces. Further, users can also edit the files in the Spaces section beside the conversation.
- The integrated Gmail experience includes task management to help teams stay on track and prioritise their work.
- In the new Gmail layout, whenever users search for something, they would see results from both the chats and the email section.
- If users forget to respond to an email, Gmail reminds them via automated reminders and nudges.
- Users can set and change chat notification preferences so that they are not distracted by unnecessary notifications.